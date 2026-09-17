IOC greenlights rowing events on crocodile-infested river at 2032 Olympics

SYDNEY, September 17. /TASS/. Rowing and canoe sprint competitions at the 2032 Summer Olympic and Paralympic Games in Australia will be held in Queensland’s Rockhampton at the Fitzroy River, which is home to crocodiles, News Australia Channel 6 reported on Thursday.

According to the Australian broadcaster, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) has confirmed this location as the venue for the events.

Previous reports stated that the Games Independent Infrastructure and Coordination Authority (GIICA), which is responsible for the modernization and construction of sports facilities for the 2032 Olympic and Paralympic Games in Brisbane, announced that the Fitzroy River was suitable for canoe and kayak competitions.

GIICA specialists have measured all the necessary parameters and believe that they meet the requirements of the international federation, World Rowing.

Queensland State Premier David Crisafulli also promised that the regional authorities would deal with the threats associated with the presence of crocodiles.

In recent years, members of Australia’s Olympic rowing team have been training at the Fitzroy River, and university competitions are regularly held there as well.

The 2032 Summer Olympic Games will be held in Brisbane, Australia, from July 23 to August 8, and the Paralympic Games will follow from August 24 to September 5. Some of the competitions are planned to take place outside the city, including regional centers.