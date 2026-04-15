Twelve Russian tennis players on entry lists for 2026 French Open

PARIS, April 15. Twelve Russian tennis players will compete in singles at this year’s second Grand Slam tournament, the 2026 French Open.

Russia’s Daniil Medvedev, Karen Khachanov and Andrey Rublev will play in men’s singles. Mirra Andreeva, Oksana Selekhmetyeva, Anastasia Zakharova, Yekaterina Alexandrova, Diana Shnaider, Lyudmila Samsonova, Anna Kalinskaya, Anna Blinkova and Veronika Kudermetova are on the entry list in women’s singles.

All players from Russia as well as from Belarus will be playing at the tournament under a neutral status.

One of tennis’ four Grand Slam events, the 2026 French Open will take place in Paris, nicknamed the "City of Light," between May 24 and June 7. The tournament is played on outdoor clay courts at the Stade Roland Garros. Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz and Coco Gauff from the United States are the tournament’s reigning champions on the men's and women's sides respectively.

Russian and Belarusian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations moved to exclude athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022, to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from participating in the 2022 Davis Cup and the 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.