Norwegian cross-country skier Klaebo wins gold in Italy, now 7-time Olympic champion

TESERO /Italy/, February 10. /TASS/. Seasoned Norwegian cross-country skier Johannes Klaebo is now a seven-time Olympic champion after winning the gold on Tuesday in the men's cross-country individual sprint at the 2026 Winter Olympic Games in Italy.

The 29-year-old Norwegian clocked an official time of 3 minutes 39.74 seconds. Ben Ogden of the United States crossed the finish line only 0.87 seconds behind Klaebo to win the silver while another Norwegian athlete, Oscar Vike, took home the bronze finishing 6.81 seconds behind his gold-medal-winning compatriot.

Klaebo now has the second-most Olympic gold medals in men’s cross-country skiing behind his countryman Ole Einar Bjorndalen, who is an eight-time Olympic champion. Norway’s Marit Bjorgen is the most decorated Olympic champion in women’s cross-country skiing with eight golds.

The 2026 Winter Olympic Games are taking place in Milan and Cortina d'Ampezzo, Italy, from February 6-22, 2026.