ISU rules to return 2022 European Championships’ gold to Russia’s Shcherbakova

MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The International Skating Union has ruled to endorse Russia’s Anna Shcherbakova as champion of the 2022 ISU European Figure Skating Championships in Tallinn, Estonia, the ISU press office said in a statement.

The ISU’s decision comes after the federation reviewed the case regarding another Russian figure skater, Kamila Valieva, who had been earlier accused of violating anti-doping regulations.

"The International Skating Union (ISU) takes note of the decision rendered by the Swiss Federal Tribunal on October 8, 2025, rejecting Ms. Kamila Valieva’s application for a revision of the award issued by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on January 29, 2024," the statement reads.

"As a result of this decision, the ISU Council confirms that the official ranking of the ISU European Figure Skating Championships 2022 in Tallinn, Estonia, is reallocated as follows - 1st Anna Shcherbakova (Russia); 2nd Alexandra Trusova (Russia); 3rd Luna Hendrix (Belarus)," according to the ISU statement.

"This marks the conclusion of a long and challenging process for the athletes involved," the statement continued. "The ISU wishes to express its appreciation for their patience, professionalism, and resilience throughout this period. The ISU is pleased that these skaters will now receive the recognition and medals they rightfully deserve."

In line with the CAS ruling, Russia’s Valieva was stripped of her 2022 European gold medal, Russian Championships’ 2021 gold, 2022 silver and 2023 bronze medals as well as other numerous awards.

Valieva’s doping case

On February 14, 2022, the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) turned down an appeal filed by the International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) against the decision of the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) to lift a temporary suspension of Russian figure skater Kamila Valieva.

The International Testing Agency announced on February 11, 2022, that Valieva’s doping sample, collected on December 25, 2021 during the Russian Figure Skating Championships in St. Petersburg, returned a positive result for a banned substance, trimetazidine. This triggered the postponement of the awards ceremony for the 2022 Olympic team competition, won by Russia.

RUSADA imposed a provisional suspension on Valieva on February 8, 2022, but the Russian athlete submitted an appeal, and it was granted the following day. The previous decision on the provisional suspension was voided by the RUSADA Disciplinary Committee.

The International Olympic Committee (IOC), the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the International Skating Union (ISU) filed appeals against this decision, but the Court of Arbitration for Sport rejected them on February 14, 2022. The Russian skater was permitted to compete in the individual Olympic competition and finished fourth.