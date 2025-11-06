Russia to bid to host 2031 World Aquatics Championships

SAMARA, November 6. /TASS/. Russia will compete to host the 2031 World Aquatics Championships, Russian Aquatics Federation head Dmitry Mazepin said at a meeting of the Presidential Council for the Development of Physical Culture and Sport.

The 2027 World Championships will be held in Budapest, and Beijing will host the tournament in 2029.

"We have the opportunity to host the World Championships in Russia in 2031, but we will be competing with Madrid. The international federation's proposal has been sent," Mazepin said.