Teen sensation Andreeva takes home over $500,000 in Wimbledon prize money

LONDON, July 14. /TASS/. Russia’s Mirra Andreeva may not have reached her goal of winning this year’s Wimbledon, but she did pocket $598,021 (over 512,300 euros) in prize money for her play at the coveted tournament, as did her countrywoman Luydmila Samsonova.

Both Andreeva and Samsonova made their way to the quarterfinals at the All England Club in ladies’ singles. They also played as a team in women’s doubles at the tournament, reaching the third round.

Andreeva, 18, is a three-time WTA champion and the world’s No. 5 following Monday WTA’s weekly world Ranking. She is Russia's top-ranked female player. Her best finish at Grand Slams was at the 2024 French Open when she reached the semifinals.

In 2023, the WTA named Andreeva the rookie of the year. Playing at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, she won a silver medal in women’s doubles paired with Diana Shnaider.

Russia’s Anastasia Pavlyuchenkovka and Karen Khachanov, who played exclusively in singles, each earned $539,230 (461,716 euro).

Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova and Belgium’s Elize Martens earned $916,580 (some 784,800 euro) for winning the ladies’ doubles title. Russia’s Kudermetova took home an extra $113,450 (114,270 euros) for her singles performance.

This year’s Wimbledon took place between June 30 and July 13 and gave away a total of 50 million Euro [some $57.4 million] in prize money. Italy’s Jannik Sinner and Poland’s Iga Swiatek were the men’s and women’s champions at the All England Club, respectively.

Russian players’ neutral status at tennis tournaments

On February 28, 2022, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) issued recommendations to international sports federations to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from taking part in international tournaments, citing Moscow's special military operation in Ukraine as the reason.

Following the IOC's recommendations in late February 2022, the majority of global sports federations decided to bar athletes from Russia and Belarus from all international sports tournaments.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) ruled on March 1, 2022 to suspend the membership of the Russian and Belarusian national tennis federations while also canceling all previously scheduled tennis tournaments in the two countries.

On March 14, 2022, the ITF also confirmed its prohibition on the Russian and Belarusian national tennis teams from taking part in the 2022 Davis Cup and 2022 Billie Jean King Cup.