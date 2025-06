DUBAI, June 5. /TASS/. For the first time in Uzbekistan’s history, its national team qualified for the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

On Thursday, Uzbek footballers played a goalless draw in a qualifier against the United Arab Emirates team. Uzbekistan is the runner-up in Group A with 18 points. It is followed by the UAE team with 14 points, which now has zero chances of overtaking Uzbekistan,

The 2026 FIFA World Cup will be held in the United States, Mexico and Canada on June 11-19.