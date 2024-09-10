Russian Anti-Doping Agency inspectors collect over 1,120 doping samples over past month

MOSCOW, September 10. /TASS/. The Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) collected in August a record number of 1,122 doping samples from Russian athletes, a spokeswoman for the agency told TASS on Tuesday.

"We have collected 1,122 samples in August," she said adding that the total number of collected doping probes since the start of the year amounted to 8,190 and this number includes 970 samples collected in January, 1,039 in February, 990 in March, 1,029 in April, 1,034 in May, 935 in June, 1,071 in July and 1,122 in August.

In 2023, RUSADA collected an overall number of 11,091 doping samples, and this figure stood at 11,053 in 2022.

RUSADA inked a cooperation agreement with the Turkish anti-doping laboratory in March 2022, which had valid accreditation from the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

Under Russia’s previously limited air traffic with Europe, the agreement allowed RUSADA to conduct testing of athletes’ blood samples within the required period, as well as to carry on with its program on athletes’ biological passports.