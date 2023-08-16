Russia’s Goryachkina through to final of 2023 World Chess Cup in Baku

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Russia's Alexandra Goryachkina advanced to the final of the 2023 Women’s World Chess Cup semifinals in Azerbaijan after finishing her second semifinal match against China's Tan Zhongyi on Wednesday with a draw.

Playing with black pieces on Tuesday, Goryachkina defeated Tan Zhongyi in the opening match of the semifinals round.

The Russian chess player is now set to face in the final the winner of the other semifinal between Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk and Nurgyul Salimova of Bulgaria.