International sports organizations degrade due to politicization, says Putin

MOSCOW, August 16. /TASS/. Global sports organizations are degrading due to their politicization and commercialization, therefore, an emergence of parallel structures in the sphere of international sports is inevitable, Russian President Vladimir Putin said on Wednesday.

"As a result of the politicization of international sports structures and further commercialization of the international Olympic Movement we unfortunately witness a certain degradation evolving there," the Russian president said.

"This is inevitable and will simply entail an emergence of parallel structures in the sphere of international sports," Putin added.