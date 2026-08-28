Retired US rear admiral claims he possibly found Atlantis

NEW YORK, August 28. /TASS/. Retired US Navy Rear Admiral Tim Gallaudet claims that his team has managed to outline an area in the Atlantic Ocean, where the lost island of Atlantis could possibly be found.

"I'm on an NDA [non-disclosure agreement] for this, I can't say a whole lot more," he told US blogger Jess Michels in an interview. "I'm with a team of very esteemed archeologists and geologists, and we believe we found a region in the Atlantic that fits all the descriptions in Plato's dialogs, where he talks about Atlantis at length."

Gallaudet added that he would not go into details because he does not want the location to be revealed.