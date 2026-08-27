Russia, China working on several joint film projects — Roskino head

BEIJING, August 27. /TASS/. Russian and Chinese filmmakers are working on a number of new joint projects, including the films "Black Silk" and "Allies," Roskino General Director Elsa Antonova told TASS.

"The joint project ‘Black Silk’ is currently being actively discussed; it will be a sequel to the historical detective film ‘Red Silk’ (2025). It is being developed by the National Media Group together with Chinese partners. The ‘Allies’ project, which Gazprom·Media Holding is implementing together with Chinese partners, is also in active development," she said.

Antonova added that filmmakers from the two countries are also working on other joint projects, including "The Sword of Justice" and "The Forgotten General." According to her, they are expected to be released widely and to find audiences both in Russia and in China.

The Russian Film Festival opened in Beijing on August 27. Screenings will also be held in Shanghai, Hohhot, Harbin, and Heihe and will last until September 2. The program includes Russian war dramas, family films, and animation.