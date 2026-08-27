Over 100,000 people attend Russian film festivals in China — Roskino head

BEIJING, August 27. /TASS/. More than 100,000 people have come to Russian film festivals in China since 2020, Roskino General Director Elsa Antonova told TASS.

"Over the entire duration of our wonderful tradition, starting in 2020, more than 100,000 people have attended the film festival. This is an impressive number for screenings in cinemas, so we are very glad to continue this wonderful initiative," she said.

"All the films will be shown in each city, meaning we’re talking about approximately 40 screenings. All our screenings are free. We hope for full houses. Chinese audiences receive the films with great warmth."

The Russian Film Festival opened in Beijing on Thursday. The screenings will run until September 2. The program includes Russian war dramas, family films, and animated movies, including war dramas "August" (2025), "Angels of Ladoga" (2026), "Litvyak" (2026) and "Father" (2026), as well as family films aimed at young audiences: "Cheburashka 2" (2026), "Buratino" (2026) and "Leo and Tig. Road to Lake Baikal" (2026).