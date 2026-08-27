Russian Film Festival opens in five Chinese cities

BEIJING, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian Film Festival has opened in five Chinese cities with the solemn ceremony taking place at the China Film Archive, a TASS correspondent reports.

Besides Beijing, Russian films will be shown in Shanghai, Hohhot, Harbin, and Heihe.

The program includes Russian premieres, historical dramas, family films, and animated endeavors. Notable movies include war dramas "August" (2025), "Angels of Ladoga" (2026), "Litvyak" (2026) and "Father" (2026), as well as family films aimed at young audiences: "Cheburashka 2" (2026), "Buratino" (2026) and "Leo and Tig. Road to Lake Baikal" (2026).

The screenings will take place from August 27 to September 2. The Russian Film Festival is organized by Roskino together with the Chinese Center for Film Art Research, with the support of the Russian Culture Ministry and the State Administration of the People's Republic of China for Cinema. The festival is being held in tandem with a large·scale Chinese Film Festival, which took place from June 8 to June 14 in Moscow, Yekaterinburg, and Vladivostok.