MOSCOW, April 30. /TASS/. Ukrainian special services are using online get-rich-quick job ads to draw Russians into terrorist activities, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) press office reported.

"The Ukrainian special services are using online quick-money job ads to gradually pull Russian citizens into sabotage and terrorism," the FSB warned.

The press office stressed that FSB intelligence shows Ukrainian special services are actively recruiting Russian youth on Telegram to commit extremist and terrorist crimes, including against Roskomnadzor employees (the government body authorized to enforce its blocking).