Total of 72% Russians trust Putin — pollster

MOSCOW, April 17. /TASS/. The level of public confidence in Russian President Vladimir Putin stands at 72%, according to a survey conducted by the Russian Public Opinion Research Center (VCIOM) from April 6 to 12.

The study polled 1,600 adult Russians.

"A total of 72% of survey participants responded positively to the question about trusting Putin, while the president’s performance approval rating stands at 66.7%," the center’s report says.

The Russian government’s performance is approved by 40.2% of respondents, while the work of Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is approved by 44.7%. Trust in Mishustin was expressed by 54.6% of respondents.

Respondents also shared their views on the leaders of parliamentary parties. Thus, 30.2% trust Communist Party leader Gennady Zyuganov, 27.2% trust Just Russia For Truth leader Sergey Mironov, 19% trust Liberal Democratic Party leader Leonid Slutsky, and 9.9% trust New People party leader Alexey Nechayev.

Support for the United Russia party stands at 27.3% (down 2.4 percentage points), the Communist Party at 10.9% (up 0.6 percentage points), the Liberal Democratic Party at 10.8% (up 0.3 percentage points), the Just Russia For Truth party at 5.2% (up 0.3 percentage points), and the New People party at 12.4% (up 0.1 percentage points).