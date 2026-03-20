More than 75% of Russian survey participants express trust in Putin — poll

MOSCOW, March 20. /TASS/. The level of trust in Russian President Vladimir Putin among Russians is 77%, and the same percentage of surveyed citizens believe that he is performing well, according to the results of a poll conducted by the Public Opinion Foundation (FOM) from March 13 to 15 among 1,500 Russians.

"77% of Russians declared trust in Vladimir Putin. Also, the majority of the population (77%) is confident that he is performing his duties as head of state well," the social service noted in a statement.

A positive assessment of the government’s work was given by 50% of survey participants. 57% of respondents stated that Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin is performing well.

The level of support for the political parties was identified as follows: 39% for "United Russia," 10% for "LDPR," 8% for the Communist Party, 5% for "New People," and 3% for "A Just Russia."