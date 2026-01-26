No vaccine against Nipah virus right now, but it can be developed — Russian academician

MOSCOW, January 26. /TASS/. Right now, there is no vaccine against the disease caused by the Nipah virus but it can be developed, Gennady Onishchenko, a member of the Russian Academy of Sciences and Deputy President of the Russian Academy of Education told, TASS.

"I am sure it [the vaccine] can be developed and this needs to be done now. This hasn't been done yet because there are few cases, but this virus is one of those that can cause both natural and, most importantly, serious complications. And not mass but cluster cases of diseases," he said.

According to Onishchenko, another reason why the vaccine has not yet been developed is that these diseases occur in areas where public health systems have no specific preventive medicine.

According to media reports, Indian authorities are taking measures to contain the Nipah outbreak, with the number of confirmed cases reaching five and around 100 more individuals being placed under quarantine.