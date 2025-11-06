Performers from Hainan give inspiring concert in Sydney – Hainan Ribao

HAIKOU, November 6. /TASS/. Performers from China’s southernmost province of Hainan presented their island’s folk culture as they performed at the Sydney Opera House in Australia, Hainan Ribao reported.

The concert was held on November 1. The program consisted of two parts, each boasting a cultural panorama of Hainan as the performance unfolded. The first part included dancing performances based on classical Hainan works. In it, the audience saw such acts as A Scene of the Adoration of the Ox, An Ode to Happiness and Longevity, and A Great Dance with Jumps from The House of the Li, an original dance poem created by the Haikou Performing Arts Troupe, and an excerpt titled “The Third Day of the Third Month” from the Beautiful House original dance poem of the Li. The performances full of bright national colors transported the audience thousands of miles away to Hainan.

The second part focused on the multifaceted appearance of Hainan. The young singers Wu Xiaoun, Zhao Yuan, Liao Youwen, Chen Yanan and Ruan Danqin, a performer with a Hainan theater, sang operatic and other works. Chen Yanan, for her part, blended Waltzing Matilda, an Australian folk song, and Jasmine, a classical Chinese folk song, as she conveyed the harmony of Oriental and Western rhythms. The program culminated in a large-scale song-and-dance performance titled “Setting off for a Free Trade Port” that showcased how the Hainan Free Trade Port is developing with a bang.

The concert was an important part of the event titled “New Horizons for the Hainan Free Trade Zone. A Presentation in Sydney. Australia and Special Arts Performance.” It was organized by the Australia-China Center for Communication, the Australian Federation of Hainanese Associations and the Directorate of the Boao Lecheng International Medical Tourism Zone in Hainan. The performance was prepared by the Haikou Performing Arts Troupe, an affiliate of the Hainan Song and Dance Theater, with the assistance of Australia’s Aofeng Group.

Also, on November 1, Sydney hosted a presentation of the Chinese province’s free trade zone where a Hainan delegation told the audience in detail about preparations for establishing a special customs regime in the port, opportunities in the sphere of international medical tourism and investment cooperation.