Collins Dictionary names ‘vibe coding’ word of the year

LONDON, November 6. /TASS/. Vibe coding has been picked as the Collins’ Word of the Year 2025, according to a statement posted on the website of the dictionary published in the United Kingdom.

"Coined by AI pioneer Andrej Karpathy, vibe coding refers to the use of artificial intelligence prompted by natural language to write computer code," the Collins Dictionary says.

The term evidences a broader cultural shift towards AI-assisted everything in the daily life of people, Collins blog authors say.