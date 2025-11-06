MOSCOW, November 6. /TASS/. The driver detained by a regional territorial recruitment center (Ukraine’s equivalent to a military enlistment office) while transporting Hollywood actress Angelina Jolie turned out to be a combat sambo coach from Yelizavetgrad, the Obschestvennoe. Novosti news outlet reported.

"They were traveling in a motorcade, but he is not a security guard. He was a volunteer. He is not wanted by the police," the news outlet quoted the driver's brother as saying. According to the relative, the detainee did not serve in the army but completed military training. "He has a back condition. He passed the military medical commission in 2025. He is suitable for service in the military enlistment office and support units," he added.

Meanwhile, the detainee's girlfriend said his phone is currently turned off.

The UNIAN news agency previously reported, citing sources in the Ukrainian armed forces, that the detainee is a Ukrainian citizen born in 1992. Sources confirm that the man was detained at a checkpoint at the entrance to the city of Yuzhnoukrainsk in the Nikolayev Region in southern Ukraine. He did not have military registration documents and was taken to the regional territorial recruitment center.

Sources also told UNIAN that, after clarifying the circumstances with military recruiters, the actress and her group continued on their way while the detained driver remained to prepare for military service under mobilization.