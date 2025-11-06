MELITOPOL, November 6. /TASS/. The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant (ZNPP) is under reliable protection, and Russian servicemen and plant employees are doing everything possible to ensure its safe operation, Communications Director Yevgenia Yashina said.

"The Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant is under reliable protection. Russian specialists are making every effort to ensure its safe operation in strict accordance with all international standards and norms," she said.

Yashina pointed out that the Ukrainian armed forces are the only source of risk for the ZNPP at present. At the same time, the plant is doing everything possible to neutralize these threats.

Earlier, the press bureau of the Russian Foreign Intelligence Service reported that the West was considering organizing a sabotage operation at the Zaporozhye Nuclear Power Plant that would result in the melting of the active zone of its nuclear reactors. The UK has calculated that "residents of areas controlled by Kiev and citizens of EU countries near Ukraine's western border will be affected by the spread of radioactive particles," the SVR emphasized. The British are planning a major sabotage operation that would result in casualties among Ukrainians and residents of EU countries, similar to the tragedy of Malaysian flight MH17 in 2014. According to the plan of European NATO members, this would enable the Kiev regime to change the negative course of the Ukrainian conflict for Westerners and its perception by the Western public. They intend to blame Russia for the disaster.