French man finds €700,000 gold hoard in his garden, radio reports

PARIS, November 6. /TASS/. A resident of the commune of Neuville-sur-Saine near Lyon has uncovered a treasure trove of gold bars and coins valued at approximately €700,000 on his property, as reported by radio station France Info.

The find consists of five gold bars and numerous gold coins that were wrapped in plastic bags. Owing to the serial numbers on the bars, law enforcement determined the gold was produced no more than 20 years ago at a facility in Lyon.

Authorities have disclosed that the previous owner of the property, where the treasure was concealed, has passed away, which means the identity of the person who hid the valuables remains unknown.