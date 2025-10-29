Number of countries try to detach from historical communality with Russia — Kremlin

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. A number of countries are currently trying to distance themselves from historical commonality with Russia, Russian Presidential Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said on Wednesday.

"We know that some countries are trying to detach themselves from this historical unity, opposing the deep-rooted history of their peoples with short-term populist goals that often fail to align with the rule of law," he told journalists.

He agreed that Eurasia is not simply about the geography, but also "an idea, power and historical memory."

"Firstly, it is a space where many countries and many peoples have historically lived together," Peskov continued. "Historically, the Soviet Union was the largest state in Eurasia."

"Over the course of history, this state ceased to exist. Many independent states emerged, but the peoples remained the same. And harmony, historical roots, mutual benefit - that's all that remains," he noted.

According to Peskov, this is the key to the "craving" that nations feel towards each other. "However, the authorities of various countries do not always meet the aspirations of their peoples."

"What the Eurasia Foundation is doing is absolutely about a good task, good deeds - to cultivate this historical craving of our peoples who live in this geographical space, and to connect people so that they can really discuss the common values they share, discuss a common vision of how states should cohabit and cooperate," Peskov concluded.