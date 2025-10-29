SEVASTOPOL, October 29. /TASS/. A record number of foreign children in recent history have visited the International Children’s Center Artek in Crimea in 2025, the center’s director Konstantin Fedorenko told TASS.

"Since 2014, more than 12,000 children from other countries have visited Artek. This year, they account for nearly 5% of all attendees, including 1,000 children who do not speak Russian at all. Initially, communication takes place in English, French, or Spanish and then a common language of friendship emerges. Of course, they leave with a strong desire to learn Russian and enroll in Russian universities. This is one of Artek’s goals; it’s soft power, long-term work," Fedorenko said.

He noted that the center currently has an annual capacity of 42,000 children. According to Artek’s data, more than 2,300 young people from abroad have already visited the center in 2025, an unprecedented figure in recent history.

"Both counselors and teachers are prepared to work with children who do not know Russian. Through our programs, we showcase the uniqueness of our country and its opportunities," the center’s director added.

About Artek

Artek is the most famous pioneer camp of the USSR, founded in 1925. After Crimea’s reunification with Russia in 2014, the children’s center, which comprises nine camps, became federal property. The center welcomes over 40,000 children annually. Since 2014, more than 10,000 children from 105 countries have visited. On June 16, 2025, Artek celebrated its centenary.