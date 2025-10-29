Kusturica plans to obtain Russian citizenship after filming adaptation of Russian novel

MOSCOW, October 29. /TASS/. Serbian screenwriter and filmmaker Emir Kusturica has announced plans to obtain Russian citizenship upon completing the filming of a movie based on a Russian novel, he told TASS.

"I need to finish the movie, my first movie based on a Russian novel. And then, when I start working on the next project, I’ll get a [Russian] passport," the director told the agency. "It will happen. It certainly will."

Kusturica is currently working on the film ‘The Last Term’, an adaptation of Valentin Rasputin’s eponymous novella. During a creative meeting at Lomonosov Moscow State University, the director revealed that the script for the project has already been finalized.

The next phase of his work will include two more films: ‘Laurus’, based on the novel by Eugene Vodolazkin, and ‘How I Didn’t Film ‘Crime and Punishment’, inspired by Fyodor Dostoevsky’s classic. In the latter, Russian actor Yura Borisov, an Academy Award nominee, will play the lead role of Kusturica himself.