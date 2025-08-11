Man sprays anti-Israeli inscription on Western Wall in Jerusalem

TEL AVIV, August 11. /TASS/. Graffiti with the phrase "There's a holocaust in Gaza" appeared on Monday morning on the Western Wall in Jerusalem, one of the holiest sites for Jews, media reported.

According to the Israeli police press service, law enforcement officers detained a suspect in the vandalism upon arriving at the scene. The suspect is a 27-year-old Jerusalem resident, though his name was not specified. He was sent for questioning.

Police added that the same man is suspected of spray-painting similar graffiti on one of the walls of the Great Synagogue in central Jerusalem.

The Western Wall is one of the most revered shrines in Judaism. It is part of an ancient fortification that surrounded the Temple Mount before the Romans destroyed the Second Temple in 70 A.D. It is the only surviving fragment of that complex. The Dome of the Rock and the Al-Aqsa Mosque, the most important shrines for Muslims, are now located on the Temple Mount, the site of the ancient Jewish temple. The status of the Temple Mount and Jerusalem as a whole is one of the most pressing issues in the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.