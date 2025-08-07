WASHINGTON, August 7. /TASS/. The share of Ukrainians who favor a peaceful resolution of the conflict with Russia has tripled since 2022 - to 69%, according to a poll conducted by the American sociological service Gallup.

The survey indicates that the number of those supporting continued hostilities is steadily decreasing across all segments of the Ukrainian population, regardless of where they live or demographic factors.

In 2022, 73% of respondents were in favor of continuing the war to a victorious end, while 22% of respondents believed that Kiev should strive to end the conflict as soon as possible through negotiations. Now these figures are 24% and 69%, respectively.

At the same time, only 25% of Ukrainians believe that the fighting could end within the next 12 months. 68% of the survey participants hold the opposite view.

These numbers are based on annual public opinion polls conducted by the sociological service in Ukraine. About 1,000 of the country’s residents over the age of 15 took part in them. The margin of error was 3.6-4.3%.

After a meeting between Russian President Vladimir Putin and US Special Presidential Envoy Steve Witkoff on Wednesday, US President Donald Trump said he saw good prospects for resolving the conflict and holding a meeting with both Putin and Vladimir Zelensky. The New York Times later reported that Washington was planning a Russia-US summit first, and then a trilateral meeting with Zelensky.

On Thursday, Russian Presidential Aide Yury Ushakov said that Russia and the United States had agreed on a meeting between Putin and Trump in the coming days. According to him, work on the summit is now underway.