Putin instructs to reduce GHG emissions to 65-67% of 1990 level by 2035

MOSCOW, August 6. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin instructed the national government by his decree to reduce greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions to 65-67% relatively to the 1990 level by 2035.

"For purposes of implementation of the Paris Agreement dated December 12, 2015 by the Russian Federation, I decree that the government of the Russian Federation is to provide for the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions by 2035 to 65-67% relatively to the 1990 level," the decree indicates.

The decree comes into force from the day of its promulgation.