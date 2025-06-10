FSB nabs Russian citizen for planning terror plot in southern Krasnodar Region

MOSCOW, June 10. /TASS/. Officers of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB) have apprehended a 22-year-old Russian national in the southern Krasnodar Region for planning to carry out a terrorist attack upon orders from the Ukrainian Security Service, the FSB said in a statement.

"The FSB has detained a Russian national born in 2003, who plotted to carry out a terrorist attack in a public place in the Krasnodar Region upon instructions from the Ukrainian Security Service," the statement reads. "Following the orders of his handler, the suspect planned to take a 2.5-kilogram improvised explosive device out of a cache and detonate it in an administrative building at a regional energy facility," the FSB added.

Earlier, according to the FSB, the suspect had taken photos of military sites for Ukrainian intelligence agencies and gathered information on the movement of Black Sea Fleet ships.

The FSB branch in the Krasnodar Region initiated a criminal investigation into the suspect based on Russian Criminal Code Articles 30.1 and 205.1 ("Preparations for a Terrorist Attack") and Article 222.1.3 ("Illegal Acquisition, Handover, Sale, Storage, Transfer and Possession of Explosives and Explosive Devices").

"Investigators determined that in February 2025, the suspect had been recruited by a Ukrainian intelligence agency via the WhatsApp messenger to collect intelligence data in Russia," the FSB stressed. "The suspect has pleaded guilty and is now cooperating with the investigation," the FSB noted.

The FSB emphasized that Ukrainian intelligence agencies were increasingly using the Telegram and WhatsApp messengers to recruit individuals for sabotage and reconnaissance missions.