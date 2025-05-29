Medvedev greets participants of the 13th Startup Village conference

MOSCOW, May 29. /TASS/. Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of Russia’s Security Council, has greeted the participants of the 13th Startup Village conference.

"The world is changing, the position of our country has changed, it has obviously become more complicated, but the desire to change our country has not changed, the desire to create technological innovations remains, the desire to engage in one's own business, to earn money is still there. There is nothing reprehensible in this either. Therefore, I wish you all great success in this," Medvedev said in his greeting.

The Deputy Chairman of the Security Council pointed out that this is the 13th Startup Village conference, and each of these conferences is "unique in its own way."

"I remember a few years ago it was cold, we were standing and freezing, and now it's actually summer. Take advantage of this, I wish you success and all the best," he said and launched the event.

According to the conference website, Startup Village conference is a unique platform where startup founders can meet with mentors and investors, large corporations, scientists, futurologists and government officials to discuss technology trends, ideas and shape a new generation of Russian entrepreneurs. The conference is underway on May 29-30 at the Skolkovo central park.