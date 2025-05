MOSCOW, May 9. /TASS/. Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Donald Trump exchanged Victory Day congratulations via their aides, Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov said on Channel One television.

"Through their aides, the Russian president and President Trump exchanged congratulations on our shared holiday," he said.

Asked what words the leaders used, Ushakov replied, "Warm words, mutual congratulations on the shared holiday, the great holiday.".