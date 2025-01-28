Ukraine's crimes against Kursk civilians must be made public — human rights commissioner

MOSCOW, January 28. /TASS/. Information about the Ukrainian troops' killing of civilians in Kursk Region should be made public so that international bodies can hold accountable the perpetrators of these crimes, Russian Human Rights Commissioner Tatiana Moskalkova stated.

"We can prove that killed civilians were found in premises located in the liberated territory, their hands tied, and their bodies bearing signs of violent death. They were shot dead - this fact must be made public in the widest possible manner so that international agencies do their best to expose those responsible for atrocities against humanity," Moskalkova told reporters.

While liberating the settlement of Russkoye Porechnoye, Sudzansky district, Russian troops found the bodies of slain and tortured civilians in the cellars, acting region's governor Alexander Khinshtein earlier said. The majority were elderly people who could not resist armed and trained militants, Khinshtein noted.

The Main Military Investigations Department of the Investigative Committee of Russia has opened a criminal case against Ukraine's militants who committed a terrorist act against civilians in Kursk Region (paragraph (b), part 3 of Article 205 of the Criminal Code).