Over 140 people designated as suspects over Dagestan airport riots — investigators

MOSCOW, January 16. /TASS/. At least 142 people were involved in the 2023 mass riots at Makhachkala International Airport, the Russian Investigative Committee told TASS.

"Investigators have gathered sufficient evidence against 142 individuals who were involved. Preliminary investigation against 135 of them has already been completed. 28 cases have been submitted to the court to be heard on merits," the committee said.

On October 29, 2023, mass riots occurred at Makhachkala Airport due to the arrival of a regular flight from Tel Aviv amid the developments in the Middle East. Several hundred people entered the airport building and the airfield, later being forced out by law enforcement officers. More than 20 people, including police officers, were injured.