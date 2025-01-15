Artworks by Warhol, Haring, Hirst destroyed by California wildfires — NYT

NEW YORK, January 15. /TASS/. Wildfires raging in Los Angeles County have destroyed a private art collection with works by Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, and Andy Warhol, The New York Times (NYT) reported.

"It’s dust at this point," the newspaper quoted art collector Ron Rivlin, whose home in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles was destroyed.

Rivlin, who specializes in modern US art, lost over 200 artworks, including by Keith Haring, Damien Hirst, John Baldessari and Kenny Scharf, with the losses amounting to millions of dollars.

Wildfires broke out in Los Angeles County on January 7. According to weather experts, the reason why the blazes spread rapidly was because of very dry and windy weather. The fires have destroyed over 12,300 buildings, including celebrity homes in upscale neighborhoods. According to the latest reports, 25 people have lost their lives. Estimated losses have exceeded $250 billion.