MELITOPOL, November 1. /TASS/. Security measures will be reinforced in Berdyansk, Zaporozhye Region, for the duration of the "A Young South" national forum due to possible Ukrainian provocations, Governor Yevgeny Balitsky said on his Telegram channel.

"Due to the martial law and the threat of provocation from Kiev, security measures will be reinforced for the duration of the forum," the post reads.

He also expressed his readiness for the children to make the most of the forum. He noted that the hospitable Zaporozhye Region will be ready to hold more similar events, which provide a platform for the emergence of new ideas, creations and realization of the future.

Previously, the regional Minister of Youth Policy, Yegor Logunov, told TASS that the "A Young South" forum has commenced in Berdyansk, Zaporozhye Region, in a federal status for the first time. It takes place at the Mayak Creativity Center, opened by Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2024. About 500 young people from 83 regions took part in the event this year.

Meanwhile, the Ukrainian Armed Forces attacked Berdyansk with drones on October 31. The Berdyansk trade port was one of the targets. A woman was killed, and three people were injured in the attack.