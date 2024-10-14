{{dayPoint.date | date : 'd MMMM yyyy'}}
September 2024 ranks second record warm globally

In Russia, September is at the tenth position as regards temperature records, with the surplus over the climatic standard rate totaling 1.3 Degrees Celsius

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. September 2024 took the second place as regards global temperature indicators, with the average value of 16.1 Degrees Celsius, according to data released by the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The average monthly temperature totaled 16.1 Degrees Celsius, which is 0.2 Degrees less than in the last year. September 2024 ranks second globally in terms of record warm months.

In Russia, September is at the tenth position as regards temperature records, with the surplus over the climatic standard rate totaling 1.3 Degrees Celsius. The deviation stood at plus 0.7 Degrees Celsius globally.

Defense of convicted French citizen Vinatier to appeal sentence
Earlier, Moscow's Zamoskvoretsky court found Vinatier guilty and sentenced him to three years in a penal colony
Press review: Moscow doesn't trust Bern to mediate on Ukraine and Lavrov heads to Laos
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, October 11th
Opposition forces winning parliamentary elections in Lithuania
The ruling conservative party has 10.73% of the voted
Harris holds slim lead over Trump in latest poll
The survey was held from October 4 through 8 among more than 2,630 respondents nationwide
Erdogan gives Putin vase for his birthday — Kremlin aide
The Russian president celebrated his 72nd birthday on October 7
Mobilized Ukrainians mysteriously dying at recruitment centers — underground
Due to widespread public anger, many conscientious employees have left their jobs, only to be replaced by "total scumbags" with criminal records
Germany’s military aid unable to save Kiev regime — senior Russian lawmaker
"All new German howitzers and tanks will be burnt on the battlefields of the special military operation, as Tigers (German tanks of World War II - TASS) were during the Great Patriotic War (the Eastern Front during WWII where the former Soviet Union fought against Nazi Germany - TASS)," Leonid Slutsky noted
Georgian PM describes situation in Ukraine as disastrous
The posters, which were put up in the Georgian capital of Tbilisi and other cities, show destroyed homes, bridges, schools, churches and other buildings in Artyomovsk (called Bakhmut in Ukraine), Kharkov, Chernigov, Mariupol, Irpen and Donetsk
Ramstein group meeting unlikely to be held soon — TV
The TV channel noted that German Chancellor Olaf Scholz has already announced another package of military aid to Kiev, which was supposed to be done at the group’s meeting
Russia has proof of US’, UK’s involvement in sabotage of Nord Stream pipelines — diplomat
The publication of the evidence will depend on how the situation around the investigation unfolds, Maria Zakharova said
Kiev better accept that it will lose territories — Polish politician
"Currently, the Ukrainians are losing steam - the longer this war goes on, the worse the situation in Ukraine will be," Slawomir Mentzen stated
Russian missile cruiser Varyag enters Mediterranean Sea
The ship's crew continues to fulfill the mission it was given for the long-range voyage
Iran wants to have friendly relations with all countries of Middle East — president
The country wants to build friendly relations with Russia as well, Masoud Pezeshkian said
No use training Ukrainian troops in France amid mass defections, expert says
Peer de Jong described the Ukrainian armed forces’ situation as a disaster
Russian Navy's Pacific Fleet corvettes make friendly call in Malaysia
At the beginning of World War I, the cruiser Zhemchug, incorporated into the allied forces of Russia, Great Britain and France, was sent to protect commercial sea routes and fight against the German fleet in the Strait of Malacca
Putin relieves Russian Ambassador to US Antonov of his post — decree
The Russian diplomat returned to Moscow on October 6
Chinese military launches 'Joint Sword-2024B' drills near Taiwan — statement
Vessels and aircraft approached Island in close proximity
Russian weapons outpace NATO weapons provided to Ukraine — official
Viktor Yevtukhov added that "the key task currently is to meet the Russian Armed Forces’ needs to make sure that they achieve their main goal"
Over 100 Hezbollah militants killed in southern Lebanon in past week — IDF
According to the IDF, fifty Hezbollah missile launchers were destroyed and a 120-meter tunnel near the border was dismantled in the past seven days
Harris’ insults towards Putin a quintessence of US international relations model — Kremlin
Apparently, the top US political establishment has absorbed this kind of political culture, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said
US blocks UN Security Council’s attempts to achieve ceasefire in Gaza — Russian envoy
Vasily Nebenzya also pointed out that Israel and the US contribute to the escalation in the Middle Eastern region
Russian defense chief inspects Knyaz Vladimir strategic submarine
Belousov inspected the radio-electronic weapons unit and the missile pits with intercontinental ballistic missiles
Major Middle East war is real, but it can be avoided — Russian Deputy Foreign Minister
"We call on all parties to exercise restraint," Sergey Ryabkov said
Citizens of Georgia, Ukraine wanted for blowing up Crimean Bridge in 2022
On the morning of October 8, 2022, a truck was blown up on the Crimean Bridge, and the tanks of the neighboring freight train caught fire as a result
IRGC confirms destruction of numerous Israeli F-35s in Iranian missile strike
It was earlier reported that more than 20 Israeli Air Force F-35 aircraft were hit during an IRGC missile strike on Israel
Taiwan says 17 Chinese vessels, 125 aircraft approach island
On Monday, China’s People’s Liberation Army launched the "Joint Sword-2024B" exercise near Taiwan
Ukrainian troops steal agricultural equipment from occupied territories of Kursk Region
Korenevsky district head Marina Degtyareva also said that she was aware of the shooting of civilians during the evacuation of settlements and many other crimes of the Ukrainian armed forces
Press review: Kiev's allies getting ready to bail and US, EU hit Iran with sanctions
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, October 14th
Russian forces improve positions in Kamenskoye, gain foothold
"We have the initiative in our hands, the pressure by the Russian army on the Ukrainian armed forces is immense," Vladimir Rogov said
China won’t leave provocations in Taiwan unanswered — Chinese Foreign Ministry
Mao Ning called on countries seeking stability in the Taiwan Strait to counter the supporters of "Taiwan’s independence" and emphasized that China will continue to defend its sovereignty and territorial integrity
Starship completes fifth test flight, splashes down in Indian Ocean
For the first time, SpaceX succeeded in bringing back and safely landing the Super Heavy booster, which descended from an altitude of more than 100 kilometers to sit on a launch pad, called Mechazilla
Disabled man missing three fingers, unable shoot gun forced into Ukrainian army
"The command sits in the rear, playing their war games," Vladimir Gavroshenko told the ministry
BRICS summit in Kazan to mark emergence of new global order — media
In September, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov stated that a report outlining options for creating alternative payment mechanisms for transactions between BRICS countries would be prepared by the summit in Kazan
Enemy manpower destroyed: situation in Kursk Region
The Russian military hit concentrations of manpower and hardware of 12 Ukrainian brigades in the Kursk Region, the Defense Ministry said
25 missiles fired at Israel from Hezbollah position near UNIFIL posts in Lebanon — IDF
One of the attacks resulted in the deaths of two soldiers
Ukraine facing severe internal turbulence — commander
Apty Alaudinov is also convinced that the special military operation will be completed by the end of the year
Potential fall of Krasnoarmeisk to deal heavy blow to Ukraine’s economy — media
According to the media outlet, Russia’s offensive in the area "threatens to finally topple the city of Pokrovsk - and that carries both military and economic risks."
Russian forces hit Ukrainian energy facilities crucial for defense industry
Russian tactical aircraft, strike drones, missile forces and artillery units hit the energy infrastructure facilities ensuing the operation of the defense industry, as well as enemy troops and equipment in 146 areas
Russian drones capture footage of Ukrainian soldiers firing on retreating comrades
It is noted that despite heavy losses, the Ukrainian barrier troops continue to kill their own soldiers with friendly fire
Russian boxer Beterbiev becomes absolute world champion in boxing
Beterbiev defeated his compatriot Dmitry Bivol in the 12-round bout
Ukrainian troops retreating, any talk about 1991 borders senseless — Ukrainian officer
Earlier, retired Colonel of the Ukrainian Security Service Oleg Starikov said that the Ukrainian army is faced up with a crisis in five areas, which may result in the penetration of the front
German Defense Ministry does not believe in Kiev’s counteroffensive capability
The ministry "does not believe that Ukraine will be able soon" to implement the counteroffensive, the Bild ​​​​​​newspaper said
Some 14,000 missiles fired by Hezbollah at Israel since October 2023 — defense minister
Hezbollah has less than third of its arsenals of missiles and projectiles
Hezbollah says its units hit Israeli Merkava tank in southern Lebanon
The incident occurred near the border village of Al-Quzah
Ukraine loses over 22,600 troops since start of hostilities in Kursk area — top brass
In total, the enemy has also lost 157 tanks, 72 infantry fighting vehicles, 98 armored personnel carriers, 909 armored fighting vehicles, 619 vehicles, 186 artillery guns, 36 multiple rocket launchers, the Russian Defense Ministry said
Finland concludes investigation into Russia's Torden for alleged war crimes in Ukraine
The National Bureau of Investigation specifies that the evidence gathered by criminal investigators will be handed over to prosecutors
Defense contractor delivers batch of upgraded T-72B3M tanks to Russian troops
It is reported that the tank is equipped with a 1,000 hp V-92S2 high-power engine based on automatic powerplant and thermal control
Hungarian PM plays hardball with EU on financial aid to Kiev, seeks to help Trump — media
Given the Hungarian premier’s stance, the current US administration is considering reducing its commitment to Ukraine funding
NATO’s involvement in Ukraine conflict may lead to nuclear escalation — German politician
If NATO becomes a party to the conflict in Ukraine, it will get to a point where Russia will carry out a strike on military facilities in NATO territory, German parliament member and leader of the BSW said
Technology opportunities of Russian agriculture to be strengthened — Putin
"To this end, we need to more broadly introduce domestic equipment and agricultural machinery, expand land reclamation, breeding, and genetics," the president said
Unsuccessful Ukrainian attacks and losses: what is known about situation in Kursk Region
The total losses of the enemy during the fighting in this area amounted to more than 22,600 troops
Kim’s sister says warnings to Seoul are not mere rhetoric
"South Korean military bandits must refrain from flippant and reckless ventures", Kim Yo Jong said
North Korea orders its artillery units near border with South Korea to prepare to shoot
The KCNA said that the North Korean military is also getting ready for a potential escalation with South Korea
Russia shelters over 30,000 people fleeing from Ukrainian shelling — commissioner
Tatyana Moskalkova said that, according to the Ministry of Emergency Situations, 112,337 people had been evacuated from the Kursk Region alone
China’s Liaoning aircraft carrier taking part in drills near Taiwan
The drills are aimed at coordinating the activities of vessel and aircraft crews, ensuring joint air control, and striking ground targets from the sea
German Chancellor turning a deaf ear to Ukrainian President’s requests — newspaper
The Bild newspaper’s source also said that the decision of US President Joe Biden to postpone the meeting on Ukraine in Ramstein because of the Milton hurricane was just an excuse
One civilian killed in Ukrainian drone attack on village in Belgorod Region
The governor offered his condolences to the family
Trump worries World War III could break out in coming months
The U.S. Republican presidential candidate again promised that if he wins the presidential election, he will be able to resolve the conflict in Ukraine, as well as "end the chaos in the Middle East"
US shares concerns with allies over China’s military drills near Taiwan — State Department
"We continue to monitor PRC activities and coordinate with allies and partners regarding our shared concerns," the statement said
Spanish researchers say Christopher Columbus may have been Sephardic Jew
DNA analysis showed that the remains kept in the Seville Cathedral did indeed belong to the navigator
Venezuela delivers humanitarian aid to Lebanon via Syria’s Damascus — foreign minister
It contains of food, medicine and basic necessities
Musk rejects charges of treason for not allowing Ukraine to activate Starlink near Crimea
"No matter what happens, I will fight for and die in America," Elon Musk said
IDF explains why its tank forced its way into UNIFIL post
According to the IDF, the Israeli military "maintained coordination with UNIFIL."
Israeli troops force captured Palestinians to carry out life-threatening tasks — newspaper
According to the report, captured Palestinians were forced to scout the tunnel networks where fighters could still be still hiding and enter buildings rigged with mines to find hidden explosives
Bookmakers give Trump 53.7% chance of winning US election
However, the latest opinion polls show that Harris, who is running for the highest office from the Democrats, is ahead of Trump
Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens ‘horrible consequences’ to South Korea for drone flights
Kim Yo Jong also commented on the "abrupt change" of the position of the South Korean military
SpaceX launches Starship prototype
The previous launch was carried out in June
French-formed Ukrainian brigade no match for Russia’s military might — expert
"The brigade will not change the course of the conflict as it will be defeated by Russians who use powerful artillery and equipment and have crucial dominance in the air," Alain Corvez pointed out
Over 120 drone attacks on DPR thwarted over past week — region’s security agency
One of the UAV attack drones was downed near an energy infrastructure facility
More countries realize BRICS guarantor of multipolarity — speaker
Vyacheslav Volodin emphasized that "BRICS participants and observers are not subjected to blackmail, absurd conditions for cooperation, or interference in their sovereign affairs, unlike the EU"
Russian forces liberate DPR’s Mikhailovka — top brass
The Russian armed forces have hit the infrastructure of a Ukrainian military airfield and drone warehouses over the past 24 hours, the Defense Ministry added
EU arms producers facing lack of investment — newspaper
Micael Johansson, chief executive of Saab, noted that the industry "needs more long-term commitment from nations as it is taking on risk ramping up capacity without guaranteed long-term contracts"
Four Israeli troops killed after Hezbollah drone strikes military base in north of Israel
According to the report, seven more soldiers sustained severe wounds
North Korea to consider South Korean drones in its airspace as declaration of war
The North Korean foreign ministry said earlier that South Korean drones had entered North Korea’s airspace three times during October to scatter propaganda leaflets
Hezbollah militias hit Israeli military concentrations in southern Lebanon
Israel has been delivering massive airstrikes on Hezbollah military targets in Lebanon since September 23
Press review: US shuns Russia on Ukraine talks and Washington wavers on aiding Israel
Top stories from the Russian press on Thursday, October 10th
Chinese military simulates precision strikes on Taiwan
Taiwanese administration head Lai Ching-te said on October 10 that Taipei remains committed to keeping the status quo in the Taiwan Strait
Taiwanese military says 25 Chinese aircraft, 11 ships approach island
According to the Taiwanese military, 16 aircraft crossed the median line of the Taiwan Strait and entered Taiwan’s southwestern and eastern Air Defense Identification Zone
Number of those hurt in drone attack on northern Israel up to 67 — TV
No sirens sounded in this area before the attack
Russian troops liberate Levadnoye community in Zaporozhye area over past day
It is reported that the Ukrainian army’s losses in that frontline area over the past 24 hours amounted to 465 personnel, a Turkish-made Kirpi armored combat vehicle, four motor vehicles, a 122mm D-30 howitzer and a 100mm Rapira anti-tank gun
Zelensky becomes more open to talking with Russia as Ukraine’s position weakens — WaPo
It is reported that Kiev has signaled the importance of ending the conflict as Russia has gained ground on the battlefield
Ukrainian troops demoralized, routing on Avdeyevka direction — reconnaissance commander
According to the report, Russian troops slowly, but steadily, approach the city of Pokrovsk
Netanyahu calls on UN chief to withdraw peacekeepers from Lebanon
The Israel Defense Forces have repeatedly made this request, but were refused, and this was aimed at providing Hezbollah terrorists with a human shield, Benjamin Netanyahu said
IN BRIEF: Enemy losses and surrendering troops: situation in Russia’s Kursk Region
US believes attack on Iran's nuclear facilities to make it boost its nukes — news agency
The Israeli Chief of the General Staff vowed to "choose the right time" to surprise Iran with an attack, while Iran’s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in Hebrew warned that attacks on Israel will be ramped up
Patriot air defense system unable to intercept Russia’s Kinzhal missile — top brass
It is noted that Kiev’s regular reports on alleged Russian missile intercepts aim to justify its over-expending of ammunition for Western-supplied air defense systems
Ukrainian forces start withdrawing troops from DPR’s Dzerzhynsk — security forces
The source added that the Ukrainian military was acting in accordance with the known practice of withdrawing troops in small groups
West should not tell Bishkek not to cooperate with Russia — president
Sadyr Japarov took part in a meeting of the CIS Council of Heads of State, which was held in Moscow on October 8
NATO escalates tensions by holding drills amid 'hot war' in Ukraine — Kremlin
The Steadfast Noon exercise is part of NATO's joint nuclear missions program, which provides for the possible use of US tactical nuclear weapons installed on the aircraft of the bloc’s non-nuclear members
Serbia views BRICS membership as alternative to EU — deputy PM
The future lies in the values of entire humankind, Serbian Deputy Prime Minister said
Seoul doubts North Korea to 'start war'
It would be "suicidal" for Pyongyang, National Security Bureau Director Shin Won-sik said
Jordan, Qatar, UAE, Saudi Arabia refuse to be involved in Israeli attack on Iran — WSJ
According to the officials, Tehran warned via secret diplomatic channels that countries will become targets for its strikes, if their territories or airspace are used for an attack on Iran
Chinese drills near Taiwan involve blockade of key ports — statement
Taiwanese administration head Lai Ching-te said on October 10 that Taipei's efforts to maintain the status quo in the Taiwan Strait were unchanged
Russia to rebuild everything destroyed in Donbass, Novorossiya — Putin
"Special words of gratitude go to the agricultural workers from the Zaporozhye and Kherson regions and Donbass, as well as the border regions of the Kursk, Belgorod, and Bryansk regions," the head of state said
Over 7,000 people cross into Syria from Lebanon in past day — Russian military
During the day Russian aerospace forces delivered airstrikes on two places of the deployment of militants who left the al-Tanf area, which is controlled by the United States
Press review: Putin takes meetings in Kremlin and Russia's ace in the hole for peace talks
Top stories from the Russian press on Wednesday, October 9th
Russia charges in absentia Ukrainian security chief with organizing terrorist act
Involvement of Vasily Malyuk in the terrorist act on the Crimean Bridge in 2023 is confirmed in particular by results of operational and search activities, law enforcement authorities said
Ukrainian attempts to counterattack to put country into agony — commander
"With such last steps, Zelensky will put an end to the state of Ukraine in the form in which we knew it before the start of the special military operation," Major General Apty Alaudinov said
Russian Su-34 jet hits Ukrainian stronghold, infantry in Kursk Region with glide bombs
The strike was carried out by air bombs with the unified glide/adjustment module
West may wage hybrid wars against BRICS — expert
Jorge Elbaum pointed out that unlike the West, which promotes unilateral sanctions and political and economic interference in the affairs of other countries, BRICS respects the sovereignty of all states
