September 2024 ranks second record warm globally

MOSCOW, October 14. /TASS/. September 2024 took the second place as regards global temperature indicators, with the average value of 16.1 Degrees Celsius, according to data released by the Copernicus Climate Change Service.

The average monthly temperature totaled 16.1 Degrees Celsius, which is 0.2 Degrees less than in the last year. September 2024 ranks second globally in terms of record warm months.

In Russia, September is at the tenth position as regards temperature records, with the surplus over the climatic standard rate totaling 1.3 Degrees Celsius. The deviation stood at plus 0.7 Degrees Celsius globally.