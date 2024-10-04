Belarus helped identify terrorist plots targeting senior Russian officers — FSB chief

ASTANA, October 4. /TASS/. The Belarusian State Security Committee helped identify terrorist plots targeting senior Russian officers, the head of Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB), Alexander Bortnikov, said at a meeting of the Council of Heads of National Security Enforcement Agencies and Special Services of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) underway in Astana.

Commenting on cooperation between CIS special services in the past year, he said: "A number of people plotting attacks on senior officers from Russia’s Aerospace Forces as well as EU-based accomplices of pro-Ukrainian paramilitary units have been identified jointly with the State Security Committee of the Republic of Belarus."

Also, as much as some 4 metric tons of drugs has been confiscated in a joint search operation with investigators from the Republic of Kazakhstan, Bortnikov recounted.

The State Security Service of the Republic of Uzbekistan said that the activity of 10 members of an international terrorist cell and five terrorists who recruited new members and collected money for terrorist purposes had been foiled.