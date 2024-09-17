Kiev intel agent preparing to blow up man eliminated — FSB

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has neutralized a Ukrainian military intelligence agent who was preparing to blow up the car of one of the managers of a defense enterprise in the Sverdlovsk Region, the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC) reported.

"The Federal Security Service <...> suppressed the illegal activities of a Russian citizen born in 1984. He was an agent of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate and a member of a Ukrainian nationalist terrorist organization banned in Russia. It was established that the terrorist, on the instructions of his handlers, manufactured a homemade explosive device intended to blow up the car of one of the senior employees of a defense enterprise in the Sverdlovsk Region," the PRC said.

At the moment of his detention, he was placing an improvised explosive device in the cache. He showed armed resistance and was shot down by return fire.

At the scene, a Makarov pistol with bullets, a radio-controlled improvised explosive device, and communication means used to contact supervisors from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate were seized. Correspondence confirming the preparation of a terrorist attack was also discovered. During searches of the suspect's residence and garage, instructions and components for manufacturing explosives were found.

"Measures are being carried out to identify persons who assisted the terrorist in carrying out illegal activities," the FSB noted.