Kiev intel agent preparing to blow up man eliminated — FSB

According to the service, the terrorist, on the instructions of his handlers, manufactured a homemade explosive device intended to blow up the car of one of the senior employees of a defense enterprise in the Sverdlovsk Region

MOSCOW, September 17. /TASS/. The Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) has neutralized a Ukrainian military intelligence agent who was preparing to blow up the car of one of the managers of a defense enterprise in the Sverdlovsk Region, the FSB Public Relations Center (PRC) reported.

"The Federal Security Service <...> suppressed the illegal activities of a Russian citizen born in 1984. He was an agent of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate and a member of a Ukrainian nationalist terrorist organization banned in Russia. It was established that the terrorist, on the instructions of his handlers, manufactured a homemade explosive device intended to blow up the car of one of the senior employees of a defense enterprise in the Sverdlovsk Region," the PRC said.

At the moment of his detention, he was placing an improvised explosive device in the cache. He showed armed resistance and was shot down by return fire.

At the scene, a Makarov pistol with bullets, a radio-controlled improvised explosive device, and communication means used to contact supervisors from the Ukrainian Defense Ministry's Main Intelligence Directorate were seized. Correspondence confirming the preparation of a terrorist attack was also discovered. During searches of the suspect's residence and garage, instructions and components for manufacturing explosives were found.

"Measures are being carried out to identify persons who assisted the terrorist in carrying out illegal activities," the FSB noted.

Most Russians happy, poll reveals
The data of the daily all-Russian poll VCIOM-Sputnik serves as the foundation for estimating the indices
BRICS foreign ministers to gather in New York in late September — Lavrov
According to the Russian Foreign Minister, Russia and Egypt agree that the country's accession to BRICS in January gave a significant impetus to the partnership between the two nations
Drug supplies to Ukrainian army come from US — POW
It is reported that under some psychotropics a person can stay awake for a week
Palestine sits as state for first time at 79th session of the UN General Assembly
Palestine will be able to include its representatives in the list of speakers at meetings on Middle East issues, propose amendments and make procedural proposals on behalf of a group of countries
FBI has no info about accomplices of suspect in assassination attempt on Trump — agent
Special agent Jeffrey Veltri said that the investigation will determine that
Bank of Russia considers necessary to additionally toughen monetary conditions
It is necessary to resume the disinflation process, lower inflationary expectations and get inflation back to the 4% target, according to files released by the regulator
Medvedev allows use of nuclear weapons by Russia when ‘patience runs out’
The politician underscored that no one really needs a nuclear conflict - it is "a very bad story with a very difficult outcome."
Russian Army gets one of world’s most powerful self-propelled guns after upgrade
The 2S7M ‘Malka’ upgraded gun has received new running gear and electronics, according to the state hi-tech corporation Rostec
Russian biathlon champion says that IOC presidential candidate Coe hates country
Sebastian Coe heads the International Association of Athletics Federations, one of the few organizations in summer Olympic sports that refused to allow Russian and Belarusian athletes to compete even in neutral status
Governor of Russia’s Kursk region announces evacuation from two districts
According to Alexey Smirnov, regional law enforcement officers, officials and members of the Kursk-based Patriot voluntary public order squad will handle the coordination of the process
Netanyahu says 'fundamental change' in security on border with Lebanon is needed
Benjamin Netanyahu thanked US Presidential Special Envoy Amos Hochstein for the United States’ support but noted that Israel is ready to settle security issues on the border Lebanon by itself
Russia waits for US to explain how warfare agent got in hands Ukrainian troops — diplomat
"The Russian side thoroughly registers chemical incidents evidencing that Ukraine violates its commitments under the CWC," Vasily Nebenzya said
Scholz calls for exploring opportunities for launching peace process on Ukraine
According to the German chancellor, "now is the time to see what is possible"
West downplays threats to nuclear plants posed by Ukraine — Rosatom
Alexey Likhachev said Russia would defend its point of view and communicate to the world community "the authors of the real threats to the nuclear power industry"
Rescuers discover crash site of Robinson helicopter in Amur Region
About 20 people and seven pieces of equipment were involved in the search
Suicide drones Kub destroy Ukrainian MLRS, self-propelled gun, howitzer over weekend
The Kub guided barrage munitions, designed to defeat armored vehicles and enemy manpower, have proven very effective in the course of the special military operation in Ukraine
Two more settlements liberated: developments in Russia's Kursk Region
Over the day, Ukraine lost over 350 servicemen and 13 armored vehicles, including two tanks and 11 armored fighting vehicles, as well as two artillery pieces, three mortars, two multiple rocket launchers, including one US-made M270 MLRS, and eight vehicles
Suspect in assassination attempt on Trump did not have time to open fire — Secret Service
Acting Director Ron Rowe also noted that Trump "is aware that he has highest levels of protection that the Secret Service is providing him"
Ukrainian military says suspect in Trump assassination attempt reached out to them — CNN
On September 15, the US Federal Bureau of Investigation reported a shooting outside the Trump International Golf Club in Palm Beach, where the politician was staying
Poland at risk of direct confrontation with Russia, Belarus — Medvedev
According to the politician, "Poland's reckless actions, if rashly supported by its NATO allies, may have far-reaching dangerous consequences for the entire world"
Helicopter carrying three people gone missing in Amur region — Emergencies ministry
About 20 people and seven pieces of equipment involved in the search
West already involved in Ukrainian conflict, issue needs to be formalized — Kremlin
"We see a lot of information fiddling around this, a lot of rumors, a lot of predictions by different analysts," Dmitry Peskov noted
UK Foreign Secretary offends memory of fallen, accusing Russia of fascism — embassy
The embassy said that it took note a long time ago of "propensity for inappropriate and provocative statements"
Zelensky's settlement plan based on strikes deep into Russia — adviser
Sergey Leshchenko at the same time described as speculations various assumptions about the content of the plan, which appeared in the Western media in recent days
Cabinet passes draft deal on construction of products pipeline in Republic of the Congo
Zakneftegazstroy-Prometey Ltd. and the National Petroleum Company of Congo, which acts as a customer, will become authorized companies responsible for implementation of the project from Russia and the Republic of the Congo, respectively
Roscosmos offered its help to NASA in Starliner situation — head
Yury Borisov recalled the December 2022 loss of pressure in Soyuz MS-22’s external radiator cooling loop, which resulted in a decision not to use it for crew return
Two Palestinians killed in airstrike on refugee camp in Gaza — TV
According to Al Jazeera, people were found dead after airstrikes on refugee tents in the Al-Baraka area of Deir al-Balah
Moldova may join EU without Transnistria — President Sandu
According to the Moldovan President, Brussels doesn’t demand that Chisinau settle the Transnistrian problem before being integrated into the European Union
Musk points to absence of assassination attempts on Biden, Harris
The American billionaire responded to a subscriber's comment on X "Why do they want to kill Donald Trump?"
Seven people injured in September 16 shelling of Belgorod region remain in hospitals
The injury of the woman is particularly alarming, governor Vyacheslav Gladkov noted
Venezuelan President believes Russia will put an end to surge of Nazism in Ukraine
Nicolas Maduro said that "there are very balanced, very calm, very strong people, such as President Vladimir Putin"
Press review: BRICS challenges existing security concepts and Europe's economy in trouble
Top stories from the Russian press on Friday, September 13th
Kiev switches mercenaries to Kupyansk to hold back advance of Russian forces — expert
The expert specified that the Ukrainian national battalions near Kupyansk "are engaged in their traditional activities", playing the role of a "deterrent" - barrier detachments
Ukrainian evacuation teams overwhelmed by influx of injured near Ugledar — POW
According to Robert Pogorelov, the Ukrainian army losses in the past few days have been measured in dozens
West needs to sacrifice Zelensky to avoid World War III — politician
Viktor Medvedchuk emphasized that Russia may intensify its attacks on Ukraine which practically lacks its own air force or nuclear weapons
Putin always deliberate in choosing response to West’s actions — Kremlin
Russian experts discuss tough options among other things, Dmitry Peskov added
Almost 50 flights diverted to alternate airfields as operation of Moscow airports limited
According to Russia’s Federal Air Transport Agency, "three airports of the Moscow Region were temporarily closed"
Reconciliation with Abkhazia, Ossetia impossible without apologies — Georgian ruling party
"Political resolve and courage are needed to implement the idea of Georgia’s unification and part of this courage is apologizing where necessary for mutual forgiveness," the executive secretary noted
Meta Corporation blocks RT, Rossiya Segodnya accounts on its platforms — NBC
Meta has not yet responded to a request from TASS to comment
Rising number of dead foreigners in Ukraine proves West's involvement — envoy to UN
"We have warned from the beginning that those who help the Zelensky clique stay afloat will become our legitimate targets," Vasily Nebezya reminded
Russia’s Ka-52M helicopters wipe out Ukrainian troops in borderline Kursk Region
Having eliminated Ukrainian troops and military hardware, the crews returned safely to their home base
US-led coalition’s aircraft violate Syrian airspace seven times in past day
Apart from that, six violations of the deconfliction protocols of December 9, 2019 were reported
Israeli authorities block over 80% of humanitarian cargo for Gaza Strip — TV channel
The statement pointed out that "100% of Gaza’s population is now dependent on aid and the shortages mean people are starving"
Russia’s continued offensive and Ukraine’s losses in the Kursk region
Access to last supply route actually cut for Ukrainian troops in Ugledar — Russian police
The Ukrainian troops have been struggling to travel along dirt roads as all of them are under the fire control of Russian forces
Suspect in Trump assassination attempt recruited Afghans for Ukraine, Russian MFA says
Maria Zakharova added that US officials "confessed to journalists that, according to regulations, they spend only 10 minutes to check the documents of a potential foreign fighter"
Ukrainian opposition leader sends letter to Trump saying Kiev had motive to kill him
"Physical elimination of political opponents and political corruption are links in a chain for those who are seeking to stay in power and are profiting from the war in Ukraine by means of selling weapons to Ukrainian neo-Nazis," Viktor Medvedchuk stressed
UN may cease its activity in Gaza amid problems with humanitarian deliveries — diplomat
"It is obvious that the currently used route from Jordan, Egypt, and Israel is not enough to deliver as much of humanitarian aid as needed," Russia’s Permanent Representative to the United Nations Vasilyt Nebenzya underlined
At least 20 people killed in past 24 hours during Israeli army attacks on Gaza Strip
As the Health Ministry of the Palestinian enclave reported, at least 76 Palestinians were wounded during the Israeli army attacks
Russia’s response to long-range weapons supplies to Kiev will be brutal — MFA
"The opponents in Washington, London, and other places clearly underestimate the degree of danger of the game they continue to play," Deputy Foreign Minister of Russia Sergey Ryabkov said
Countries need to grasp consequences of hosting US military bases — Foreign Ministry
Maria Zakharova cited Germany, which portrays itself as a democratic state with a well-developed legal system, as an example
New UN Secretary-General may be elected for 7 years for first time — UN General Assembly
The office term of the United Nations current Secretary General, Ban Ki-moon, expires on December 31
FACTBOX: Student stages attack in Russian school
According to the Health Ministry, four people were wounded, namely three teenagers of 13 years and one adult
Four die, 50 missing after shipwreck in Democratic Republic of the Congo
A ship with 200 passengers sank on the Lukenie River in the central part of the Democratic Republic of the Congo
Russia’s battlegroup West repels 8 counterattacks, inflicting roughly 600 enemy casualties
Units of Russia’s battlegroup Center repelled nine counterattacks and continued advancing deep into the enemy’s defenses
Austrian military analyst predicts Ugledar will likely fall as Russian forces gain ground
Colonel Markus Reisner said Russian troops are trying to strengthen their strikes on the flanks of Krasnoarmeysk
Germany to deliver 6 PzH 2000 artillery guns to Ukraine within 2 months — Pistorius
Germany is the second largest arms supplier to Ukraine after the US
Russian armed forces consolidating in settlement of Borki in Kursk region — army
Apty Alaudinov said that the Arbat unit worked there together with the 810th brigade
Russian aviation defeats reserves of seven Ukrainian brigades in Sumy Region
Court indicts suspected Trump assailant Ryan Wesley Routh — report
A court hearing on Ryan Wesley Routh’s imprisonment has been scheduled for September 23, the media said
Russia, Turkey disagree on Crimea’s status, Moscow keeps persuading Ankara — Kremlin
"We hope that over time this will allow Ankara to understand us better and to agree with our arguments," Dmitry Peskov explained
Syria’s Assad receives Sergey Shoigu in Damascus — Presidential Office
According to the statement, "during the negotiations, both sides stated their wish for strengthening of the Syrian-Russian relations, which meets the interests of the two friendly states"
Moscow working on response to US sanctions on Russian media — diplomat
Maria Zakharova emphasized the need for a consolidated reaction from the Russian community to what she called unlawful restrictions
FACTBOX: Fires in Russia's Rostov Region: aftermath
The fires damaged 30 buildings, including 13 residential houses
No specific proposals from Scholz on Ukraine talks, Russian envoy says
Sergey Nechaev stressed that the proposals should be valid and completely clear in essence
Medecins sans Frontieres terminates its activities in Russia
MSF points out that in August it received a letter from the Russian Ministry of Justice with a decision to withdraw the organization from the register of affiliate and representative offices of foreign NGOs
Ukrainian troops captured: situation in Kursk Region
In total, the enemy has lost over 11,800 servicemen since fighting began in the region
NATO making plans of sending its troops to Ukraine — Russian deputy defense minister
According to Alexander Fomin, this may lead to a direct military confrontation of nuclear powers
Russian National Guard says it destroyed some Ukrainian militants in Kursk Region
The agency said it was tipped off about a group of militants in the forest area near one of the settlements by local residents
Ukrainian missile shot down over Kursk Region
Governor Alexey Smirnov warned people against coming close to and touching the missile fragments and asked them to inform emergencies services about suspicious-looking findings
NATO not to become conflict side if West authorizes Kiev to strike at Russia — Stoltenberg
According to the Secretary General, NATO closely monitors what Russia is doing in its nuclear posture
NATO coordinated Ukraine’s attack on Kursk Region, provided equipment — Russian top brass
Major General Apty Alaudinov stressed that US-made M113 and MaxxPro armored personnel carriers, MRAP and Humvee armored vehicles, as well as French and Swedish equipment were involved in the incursion into the Kursk Region
Ukraine suffers major infantry losses in Sudzha area — Chechen commander
Major General Apty Alaudinov specified that the Akhmat fighters shot down several drones and eliminated one motor vehicle and one self-propelled artillery system
Gunman in Trump’s assassination attempt supported Kiev regime, says NYP
According to the news outlet, he promoted "the idea of having former Afghanistan troopers fight for Ukraine in Russia"
Russia must respond to West's banditry — Peskov on limiting raw materials exports
We need to respond to — not just unfriendly, but thuggish — actions against us, he said
Frenchman Vinatier pleads guilty of violating foreign agent legislation
Earlier on Monday, the court granted his defense’s motion to consider the case under a special procedure
West fully supported Ukraine’s assault on Russia’s Kursk Region — Defense Ministry
As Russian Deputy Defense Minister Alexander Fomin noted, it was proved "that the 'Ukraine project,' at least since the Maidan coup, has been and still remains an instrument of the collective West"
Press review: UK may jettison Russian sanctions and Berlin eyes olive branch on Ukraine
Top stories from the Russian press on Tuesday, September 10th
Medvedev says Trump assassination attempt could be orchestrated by Kiev
The suspect, Ryan Wesley Routh, recruited mercenaries for the Ukrainian army
BRICS platforms alternative to dollar, euro attract increasing number of states — Lavrov
"Many are attracted by the fact that payment platforms are being developed within BRICS, which allow trading, investing, carrying out other economic operations without being dependent on those that decided to weaponize the dollar and the euro," the foreign minister said
White House taking Putin’s words about NATO’s involvement in Ukrainian conflict seriously
Earlier, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that by allowing Ukraine to use its weapons to strike deep inside Russia the West will get directly involved in the Ukrainian conflict
Russian envoy says he received calls from US ex-officials following Putin’s statements
Earlier Russian president warned that a potential decision to allow Ukraine to deliver long-range strikes inside Russia may have consequences
Zimbabwe president’s helicopter crashes after takeoff, president was not aboard — TV
The incident occurred on September 15 in the city of Masvingo
WW3 already declared, Pope Francis believes
The Pope pointed to conflicts in some parts of Africa, in northern Nigeria and in the north of the Congo, "where war is still raging, and no one cares"
Russian forces liberate Kursk Region’s Uspenovka, Borki
Reconnaissance and search operations in the forest areas continue in order to identify and destroy enemy sabotage groups trying to penetrate deep into Russian territory
Russian ambassador to London says UN Security Council paralyzed due to UK, US actions
Andrey Kelin noted that the UN "cannot take care of all conflicts in the world," and in order to settle local issues, it is necessary to create effective regional organizations
Russia after crisis in Ukraine should focus on relations with Asia — expert
Alexey Kupriyanov noted that "we will have to somehow build our interaction with the countries with which we manage to establish relations during this time"
Two people injured in fire in Lugansk People’s Republic village
Fire damaged 10 homes in the village of Valuyskoye
Moscow views transfer of Russian aircraft to Ukraine by Portugal as hostile move — MFA
According to Maria Zakharova, it is evident that in this way Lisbon "is seeking to faithfully demonstrate its allied zeal and obedient compliance with the trajectory imposed on the Europeans by their handlers from across the ocean"
Explosion occurs in downtown Cologne, police block off area — German newspaper
According to preliminary data, no one was injured
Press review: Kiev may get nod for long-range strikes and Israel-Hamas truce hope fades
Top stories from the Russian press on Monday, September 16th
Russia appreciates Egypt's sensible stance on Ukraine — Lavrov
"We outlined our vision of the challenges currently emerging, including within the international community, and our view on how to overcome these difficulties while considering Russia's legitimate interests," the Russian foreign minister said
Establishing Routh's ties with Kiev should be US secret services’ headache — Kremlin
"In any case, playing with fire has its consequences," Dmitry Peskov said
UN officials need Russia’s authorization to visit Kursk Region — spokesman
"The short answer from us is, we are ready to do it," Stephane Dujarric said
Russian aviation hit formations of 7 Ukrainian brigades in Kursk region — Defense Ministry
It also struck reserves of 11 brigades in the Sumy region, the ministry reported
BRICS countries may present instruments for mutual settlements at summit in Kazan
The key principles in designing the new financial system are decentralization of international interaction and the use of digital technologies, Andrey Mikhailishin said
Russian units, advancing toward Seversk in DPR, force Ukrainian troops out — expert
North-west of Zolotarevka, an enemy stronghold located at a strategic high point was eliminated, Andrey Marochko said
Russian forces destroy two Ukrainian Su-27 fighter jets in 24 hours — defense ministry
The Russian Aerospace Forces downed two Su-27 fighter jets of Ukraine’s air forces in 24 hours
NATO allies have no consensus on inviting Ukraine to alliance so far — Stoltenberg
"In the long run, there can be no peace and security in Ukraine without Ukraine becoming a NATO ally," NATO secretary general said
