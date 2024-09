VLADIVOSTOK, September 6. /TASS/. At this point, Ukraine is the mastermind of all DDoS (distributed denial of service) attacks on Russian organizations, said Igor Lyapunov, the senior vice president of Russia’s largest provider of digital services Rostelecom.

In his words, Ukraine is at the forefront of various cyber attacks on Russian computers.

"For example, Ukraine is the managing customer for all DDos attacks. They have resources all over the world," Lyapunov said.