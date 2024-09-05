India to open direct flights from Russia to Goa, Mumbai — envoy

VLADIVOSTOK, September 5. /TASS/. India is ready to open direct flights from Russia to Goa and Mumbai performed by Aeroflot, India’s ambassador to Russia Vinay Kumar told TASS.

"We are ready to open new flight directions as well, this first of all depending on Aeroflot’s readiness. But the issue is about flights to Mumbai and Goa," he said on the sidelines of the Eastern Economic Forum (EEF).

"We are currently working on increasing the number of civil flights between Russia and India. We are ready to meet any requests that Russian airlines may have, especially Aeroflot, on increasing the number of flights and their capacity," the diplomat said, adding that the issue is about flights from Sochi and Kazan. "The time of the launch of those flights depends on commercial reasonability," he noted.

The Eastern Economic Forum is underway on the campus of the Far Eastern Federal University in Vladivostok. The main theme of the EEF this year is ‘Far East 2030. Combining strengths to create new potential’. Business activities are broken down into seven thematic blocks: ‘New contours of international cooperation’, ‘Technologies to ensure independence’, ‘Financial value system’, ‘the Russian Far East’, ‘People, education and patriotism’, ‘Transport and logistics: new routes’, and ‘Master plans: from architecture to economy’. The Roscongress Foundation is the Forum’s organizer. TASS is the general information partner of the EEF.