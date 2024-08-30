Nearly 445 people evacuated from Kursk Region reunite with their families

KURSK, August 30. /TASS/. Russia’s Emergencies Ministry has helped more than 440 families evacuated from border areas of the Kursk Region reunite, Artyom Sharov, the ministry’s spokesman, said.

"Thanks to the hotline service and the work in temporary accommodation centers, nine people who had been evacuated from dangerous areas got in touch with relatives during the day. Overall, as many as 443 families have reunited," he said.

As many as 160 people left border areas and eight more were evacuated from the grey zone in the past day. Some 10,000 people, including 2,700 children, are staying in temporary accommodation centers. "Another group of people from border areas will set off for the Kaluga and Moscow Regions later today. They will be accommodated in recreation hotels and children’s holiday camps," Sharov added.