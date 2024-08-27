NPP under tight security: Russia repels attacks in Kursk Region

MOSCOW, August 27. /TASS/. The Russian military has repelled 11 attacks by Ukrainian armed forces assault groups in the Kursk Region over the past day, the Defense Ministry reported.

In addition, attempted attacks in the areas of Krasnooktyabrskoye, Olgovka and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye were thwarted.

Security services are taking all security measures to protect the Kursk nuclear power plant. The operational situation is under control, the plant's press service reported, citing Deputy Director for Personnel Management Vadim Yeletskikh.

TASS has gathered the key facts about the situation.

Operation to neutralize Ukrainian forces

- The Northern battlegroup, supported by army aviation and artillery fire, repelled 11 attacks by enemy assault groups in the direction of Borki, Kulbaki, Kremyanoye and Malaya Loknya.

- The Russian military also thwarted attempted attacks on Krasnooktyabrskoye, Olgovka and Cherkasskoye Porechnoye.

- Ukrainian concentrations of manpower and equipment in the areas of Apanasovka, Borki, Bogdanovka, Viktorovka, Tenth October, Kruglenkoe, Kazachaya Loknya, Lyubimovka, Mikhailovka, Novoivanovka, Plekhovo and Snagost in the Kursk Region were hit.

- Operational and tactical aviation struck enemy reserve personnel and military equipment concentrations in 12 localities in the Sumy Region.

Ukraine's losses

- Over the day, the enemy lost somewhere around 400 servicemen and 30 armored vehicles, including an infantry fighting vehicle, an armored personnel carrier, 28 armored combat vehicles, 13 cars, as well as three artillery pieces, two multiple rocket launchers, including one US-made HIMARS MLRS and two mortars.

- Ukraine's overall losses include more than 6,600 servicemen, 73 tanks, 34 infantry fighting vehicles, 62 armored personnel carriers, 432 armored combat vehicles, 201 vehicles, 45 artillery pieces, and 13 multiple rocket launchers, including four HIMARS and one MLRS, five surface-to-air missile launchers, nine electronic warfare stations, two counter-battery radars, an air defense radar, five pieces of engineering equipment, including two engineering demolition vehicles and one UR-77 demining unit.

Kursk NPP

- Security agencies are taking all security measures to ensure maximum protection at the Kursk NPP; the situation is under control, the plant's press service reported citing Deputy Director for Personnel Management Vadim Yeletskikh.

- He noted that the NPP continues to operate as usual but is on high terrorist alert.

- Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) Rafael Grossi has completed a tour of the Kursk NPP and started exploring social facilities in the town of Kurchatov, where the plant is located, a TASS correspondent reports.

- The radiation background in the Kursk Region is normal, Russian Emergencies Ministry Deputy Director of the Information Policy Department Artyom Sharov said.

Evacuation

- Seventy people have been evacuated from the border districts of the Kursk Region over the past 24 hours, Sharov said.

- He added that over 49,000 residents have already received financial assistance.