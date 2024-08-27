Kursk nuke plant under tight security, situation under control

KURCHATOV, August 27. /TASS/. Security structures are taking every safety measure to protect the Kursk Nuclear Power Plant (NPP), the facility’s press service said.

"As for ensuring the security of the nuclear plant and the town, I can assert that currently, security structures are taking relevant safety measures in order to ensure the utmost protection on all tracks. The current situation is under control," the press service quoted Vadim Yeletskikh, deputy director for personnel at the Kursk NPP, as saying.

The official also emphasized the importance of responding promptly to concerns and addressing issues that affect the work environment and morale of staff. "Their input helps the NPP’s leadership improve the operation of our enterprise," he noted.

As reported earlier, the Kursk NPP’s fourth power unit is under scheduled maintenance. The radiation background at the nuclear facility and in the vicinity does not surpass regular background readings. While the nuclear power plant is on high terrorist alert, it continues to function normally.

The Kursk NPP is one of the four biggest power plants in Russia and is a major node of the country’s unified energy system.