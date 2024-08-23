Spasskaya Tower 2024 International Military Music Festival kicks off in Moscow

MOSCOW, August 23. /TASS/. The 14th Spasskaya Tower International Military Music Festival will be held on Red Square in Moscow from August 23 through September 1.

Ensembles from all Russia’s security structures as well as representatives from eight foreign countries will participate in the event.

The Spasskaya Tower Festival is Russia’s oldest military music festival established in 2006. Over 15 years, the festival has hosted more than 160 ensembles from 57 countries with over 860,000 spectators. More than 50 mln viewers watched live broadcasts of the event.

Foreign participants this year include Belarus, Venezuela, Egypt, China, Thailand, Turkey, South Africa and Guinea.