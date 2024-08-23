ICRC helps Russian Red Cross in Kursk Region

GENEVA, August 23. /TASS/. The International Committee of the Red Cross (ICRC) is helping the Russian Red Cross in the Kursk Region, the international organization has told TASS.

"A sharp escalation in hostilities in and around Russia’s Kursk region since 6 August has led to increased humanitarian needs. Intense fighting, has forced hundreds of families to flee their homes," the organization said, adding that "those who have fled the hostilities as well as those who remain in their homes need assistance."

"In the Kursk region, we support the Russian Red Cross (RRC) which has provided emergency assistance - sets of food, hygiene products, bed linen, clothing, as well as over-the-counter medications upon request - to over 36,000 civilians who have been displaced due to the recent escalation in hostilities," the committee said.

Also, the ICRC is "providing psychological support to people who have been displaced from their homes." To date, more than 11,500 people have received help from specialists.

"We remain ready to provide support to those who have stayed in the Kursk region should we receive the needed security guarantees and the consent of both parties to the conflict. We have been asking the parties for access to this area since the beginning of the escalation," the organization said.

The ICRC is supporting the response of the Red Cross National Societies of Russia and Ukraine to respond to "increasing needs resulting from the escalation of hostilities in Kursk region as well as intense fighting which has affected frontline communities in Sumy region." The organization is also "working with local authorities and partners" and continues dialogue with the parties "to ensure broader humanitarian access to people affected by hostilities and respect of international humanitarian law, including in relation to prisoners of war."

Ukrainian forces started a major attack on the Kursk Region on August 6. Missile attack warnings have been issued repeatedly in the region since then, and the government declared a federal-level emergency there. According to Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, about 115,000 people have been resettled from dangerous areas near the border. Kursk Region Interim Governor Alexey Smirnov said that more than 133,000 people had left their homes along the border in the Kursk Region. Temporary accommodation centers for Kursk Region residents that had to leave their homes have been opened in 29 Russian regions.

According to the Russian Defense Ministry, Ukraine has lost more than 4,700 servicemen and 68 tanks since the start of fighting in the Kursk area. The operation to destroy Ukrainian formations is ongoing.