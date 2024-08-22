Reporters who illegally crossed Russian border to be placed on international wanted list

MOSCOW, August 22. /TASS/. The journalists who illegally crossed the Russian border in the Kursk Region near Sudzha will be placed on the international wanted list, the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Public Relations Center said.

Criminal charges have been filed against Italian journalists Simone Traini and Stefania Battistini, CNN reporter Nick Paton Walsh and Ukrainian correspondents Olesya Borovik and Diana Butsko under Article 322, Part 3 of Russia’s Criminal Code for illegally crossing the state border of the Russian Federation. "In the near future, they will be placed on the international wanted list," the press service noted.

"This article of the Russian Criminal Code carries a punishment of incarceration of up to five years," the FSB said.