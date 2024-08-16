10,000 evacuees from Kursk Region staying in temporary accommodation centers

KURSK, August 16. /TASS/. More than 10,000 people from the Kursk Region’s border areas are currently staying at temporary accommodation centers, Artyom Sharov, deputy director of the Russian emergencies ministry’s information policy department, said.

"As of today, as many as 153 temporary accommodation centers are operating in 19 Russian regions. More than 10,000 people, including around 3,000 children, are accommodated in these centers," he told a briefing.

More than 400 people were evacuated from Lgov, the Glushkovo and Rylsk districts in the past 24 hours.

Fifty-two temporary accommodation centers are operating in the Kursk Region, giving shelter to some 7,000 people. As many as 480 more such centers for 36,000 people have been set up across the country.

The centers also offer medical and psychological services, as well as assistance in re-issuing lost documents.