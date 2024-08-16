Over 140 civilians taken to hospitals after Ukraine’s attacks on Kursk Region

KURSK, August 16. /TASS/. More than 140 civilians, including ten children, have been taken to hospitals as a result of Ukraine’s attacks on the borderline Kursk Region since August 6, Pavel Alimenko, the region’s acting deputy health minister, said.

"As many as 141 civilians, including ten people, have been hurt and taken to hospitals. All of them have received necessary medical assistance," he told a briefing.

According to Alimenko, hospitals have enough beds and medicine. "We are maintaining contact with the Russian health ministry, the federal emergency medicine center and other agencies to ensure smooth operation of medical establishments," he said.

More than 400 medics have arrived to the Kursk Region from other Russian regions to help local hospitals.

Russia’s borderline Kursk Region came under a massive attack from Ukraine on August 6. A federal state of emergency is in effect in the region. More than 10,000 people have been evacuated from border areas and currently staying at temporary accommodation centers.

According to the Russian defense ministry, Ukraine has lost up to 2,860 troops, 41 tanks and 40 armored personnel carriers since fighting began in the Kursk area. The Russian army continues its operation to eliminate the enemy.