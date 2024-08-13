Russian military unit employee detained on suspicion of high treason

ROSTOV-ON-DON, August 13. /TASS/. A female employee of a military unit stationed in Russia’s Southern Military District has been detained on suspicion of high treason, the regional branch of the Federal Security Service (FSB) said.

"It has been established that the woman, who lives in the city of Rostov-on-Don, maintained contact with an officer of the Ukrainian Defense Ministry’s Main Intelligence Department via the Signal messenger. Upon orders from Ukraine, she entered service with one of the Southern Military District’s units where she started to gather data on the district’s arsenals, bases and warehouses. The woman later handed the data she collected to a foreign intelligence agency in the course of correspondence via a messaging service. The suspect has been detained," the statement reads.

The communication equipment the suspect used to contact Ukrainian representatives has been seized, the FSB added. A criminal investigation has been launched under Article 275 of the Russian Criminal Code ("High Treason").